Victim told Colorado Springs Police she ‘went numb’ when sexually assaulted by her counselor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An arrest affidavit of a licensed professional counselor outlines what led up to the victim, his patient, coming forward.

Colorado Springs Professional Counselor Jefferey Erickson was arrested on June 2 for sexually assaulting a client. The Colorado Springs Police Department believes she wasn’t the only one victimized.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim went to Erickson for therapy in March 2022. She said their connection was “extremely strong” and he gained her trust.

Within two months, the relationship turned from professional to personal. Erickson and the victim started communicating on their personal numbers. The victim told police he began sending her flirtatious texts and pictures.

According to the court documents, the victim showed his first "flirtatious" message and video to someone else who said the video was "inappropriate and made her uncomfortable." Following that, Erickson began telling the victim they were "soulmates and best friends who would heal together."

After seven months of therapy sessions, the relationship turned sexual. Erickson started sending the victim explicit pictures and videos of himself and told her his “sexual fantasies.” The victim said she felt "ashamed" of this.

A month after the explicit pictures, the victim said the situation became "physical" after Erickson asked her to meet for a hike. During the hike, the affidavit states "he pushed her against a rock and kissed her on the mouth. He told her she brought out the 'primal' instincts in him."

According to the affidavit, the first sexual assault happened after that hike at his office. During that, she told investigators she began "crying and shaking" and he initially stopped but then after she stopped crying continued with the alleged assault. She then began to cry and shake again. Erickson allegedly told her to let the tears out because “it was good for the [redacted].”

When the victim threatened to tell people about the “affair,” Erickson accused her of “blackmailing him with her feelings." He also told her she was “helping him work through his childhood trauma.” He continued with his claims that they were “soulmates," but said "If anyone knew about their relationship, it would ruin his family, marriage, and career.

Communication between Erickson and the victim continued on and off until mid-February. The arrest affidavit said the victim decided to end contact with Erickson and met him one last time. During the meeting was when the second sexual assault allegedly happened. The victim describes “going numb” and said she “lost control of the situation.”

In an April phone call, the victim confronted Erickson, saying “It was his responsibility to protect her but instead he had sex with her.” Erickson replied, “It was 100% consensual on both ends.”

Erickson was arrested last week and charged with a class 4 felony of sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist. The next day, Erickson was released from jail after posting his $15,000 bond.

13 Investigates went to Erickson's office to try and find him but the door was locked. He has not responded to our calls requesting comment. Someone in the building said he hadn’t seen Erickson since the week of his arrest.

Meanwhile, Erickson’s professional counselor license is still active. The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies couldn’t be reached about how his arrest will affect his license.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Erickson and the victim deleted all sexual communication and it couldn’t be recovered by the agency’s forensic unit.

CSPD believes there are more victims and are asking anyone who was inappropriately contacted by Erickson to come forward with information. You can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).