Monument licensed counselor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a client

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are looking for additional victims after a Monument licensed professional counselor was arrested for sexual assault.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit (DVASA) began an investigation into 51-year-old Jeffery Erickson on April 3.

Erickson is accused of being engaged in "illegal sexual conduct" with at least one of his clients. Detectives arrested Erickson on June 2 on charges of sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist.

CSPD said Erickson's been practicing as a licensed professional counselor under his name in El Paso County for several years.

Now, detectives are seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Erickson. Investigators believe there could be additional victims.

If you or someone you know has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-7867.