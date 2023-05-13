Skip to Content
Where you can drop off your ballot before election day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Election day for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff is this coming Tuesday, May 16. Voters will decide if Yemi Mobolade or Wayne Williams will be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.

The deadline to mail your ballot and have your vote counted has passed.

The good news though, is that voters can drop their ballots off in one of the 24-hour drop boxes spread across the city.

Bear Creek Park,
Community Garden		2002 Creek Crossing
Black Forest Park-n-Ride7503 Black Forest Rd.
Boot Barn Hall
at Bourbon Brothers		13071 Bass Pro Dr.
Broadmoor Towne Center
at Southgate		2007 Southgate Rd.
Charles C. “Chuck” Brown
Transportation
& Environmental Complex		3275 Akers Dr.
Citadel Mall Northside750 Citadel Dr. E.
Colorado Springs Senior Center1514 North Hancock Ave.
Cottonwood Creek
Recreational Center		3920 Dublin Blvd.
El Paso County
Citizens Service Center		1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.
El Paso County Downtown
- Centennial Hall		200 South Cascade Ave.
El Paso County Fort Carson Branch6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525
El Paso County North
- Union Town Center Branch		8830 North Union Blvd.
El Paso County Southeast
- Powers Branch		5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100
First and MainNew Center Point
Leon Young Sports Complex1335 S. Chelton Rd.
Pikes Peak Regional
Development Center		2880 International Cir.
PPSC (Centennial Campus)5675 S. Academy Blvd.
PPSC (Rampart Range)2070 lnterquest Pkwy.
PPLD-East Library5550 North Union Blvd.
PPLD-Library 21c1175 Chapel Hills Dr.
Rocky Mountain Calvary4285 N. Academy Blvd.
Tiffany Square U-Haul
Moving & Storage		6805 Corporate Dr.
UCCS - Kraemer Family Library1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
Vista Grande Baptist Church5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.
Wilson Ranch Pool2335 Allegheny Dr.
City of Colorado Springs drop box locations

As of Friday, about 28% of active registered voters in the city have turned in their ballots.

If you'd like to vote but have not registered, it's not too late. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

