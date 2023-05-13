Where you can drop off your ballot before election day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Election day for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff is this coming Tuesday, May 16. Voters will decide if Yemi Mobolade or Wayne Williams will be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
The deadline to mail your ballot and have your vote counted has passed.
The good news though, is that voters can drop their ballots off in one of the 24-hour drop boxes spread across the city.
|Bear Creek Park,
Community Garden
|2002 Creek Crossing
|Black Forest Park-n-Ride
|7503 Black Forest Rd.
|Boot Barn Hall
at Bourbon Brothers
|13071 Bass Pro Dr.
|Broadmoor Towne Center
at Southgate
|2007 Southgate Rd.
|Charles C. “Chuck” Brown
Transportation
& Environmental Complex
|3275 Akers Dr.
|Citadel Mall Northside
|750 Citadel Dr. E.
|Colorado Springs Senior Center
|1514 North Hancock Ave.
|Cottonwood Creek
Recreational Center
|3920 Dublin Blvd.
|El Paso County
Citizens Service Center
|1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.
|El Paso County Downtown
- Centennial Hall
|200 South Cascade Ave.
|El Paso County Fort Carson Branch
|6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525
|El Paso County North
- Union Town Center Branch
|8830 North Union Blvd.
|El Paso County Southeast
- Powers Branch
|5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100
|First and Main
|New Center Point
|Leon Young Sports Complex
|1335 S. Chelton Rd.
|Pikes Peak Regional
Development Center
|2880 International Cir.
|PPSC (Centennial Campus)
|5675 S. Academy Blvd.
|PPSC (Rampart Range)
|2070 lnterquest Pkwy.
|PPLD-East Library
|5550 North Union Blvd.
|PPLD-Library 21c
|1175 Chapel Hills Dr.
|Rocky Mountain Calvary
|4285 N. Academy Blvd.
|Tiffany Square U-Haul
Moving & Storage
|6805 Corporate Dr.
|UCCS - Kraemer Family Library
|1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
|Vista Grande Baptist Church
|5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.
|Wilson Ranch Pool
|2335 Allegheny Dr.
As of Friday, about 28% of active registered voters in the city have turned in their ballots.
If you'd like to vote but have not registered, it's not too late. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.