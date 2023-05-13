Where you can drop off your ballot before election day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Election day for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff is this coming Tuesday, May 16. Voters will decide if Yemi Mobolade or Wayne Williams will be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.

The deadline to mail your ballot and have your vote counted has passed.

The good news though, is that voters can drop their ballots off in one of the 24-hour drop boxes spread across the city.

As of Friday, about 28% of active registered voters in the city have turned in their ballots.

If you'd like to vote but have not registered, it's not too late. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.