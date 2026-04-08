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Weather

An active weather weekend ahead

krdo
By
New
Published 3:54 PM

TODAY: There is a heavy cloud presence that will possibly bring a few small showers. Breezy conditions continue with 20 mph gusts possible through the evening. Overnight temperatures are above freezing and dropping to the low 40s for El Paso County.

TOMORROW: Temperatures remain warm and in the low 70s for El Paso County but high 70s for Pueblo with the possibility of reaching 80 degrees. Small showers are likely after 4 pm.

EXTENDED: Friday and Saturday bring us a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms on the back end of a cold front that'll drop temps in some areas along I-25 back into the 60s. Sunday looks a little drier.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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