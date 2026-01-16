THE MILITARY FAMILY: R. Riveter handbags bring stability to families in flux

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The hammering sound was deafening. By 1943, thousands of women gathered in factories to build bombers and fighter planes. The steady bang of rivet guns, the sound of a country desperate to catch up with the Axis powers, was driven by a female workforce.

Rosie the Riveters provided the might behind WWII weaponry. Now, a modern twist on the effort provides stability to military spouses, but this one is through the hum of sewing machines.

The founders of the handbag company, R. Riveter, know firsthand the strain of being a military spouse. Lisa Bradley, co-founder and CEO, quickly discovered the norm as an Army spouse; in the first eight years of their marriage, they moved four times. It was at that point that Bradley wanted to empower and employ other military spouses in the same position.

"It was really difficult to be a military spouse that moves every 3 to 5 years, and really, our resumes were put at the bottom of the pile. Enough was enough. Let's stop complaining and let's create a business model where we can not only employ ourselves but other military spouses in our own shoes," said Bradley.

Since its founding in 2011, R. Riveter has employed hundreds of "Riveters," who are spread throughout the globe and sew the handbag liners before the fabric is shipped to Florida for assembly.

"You can know exactly where your product is coming from," said Bradley, referencing the inner patch, stamped with the riveter's number.

Non-sewers can also join in the effort. Non-profits and military spouses make 15% commission on every bag they sell through the affiliate program.

