Electric vehicle expo comes to Pueblo Community College, home to a unique EV program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Electricity was in the air this weekend at Pueblo Community College for the Black Hills Energy annual Pueblo EV Expo.

Attendees got the chance to test drive electric vehicles and learn how to enter the electric car industry through a unique class offered at the community college.

The electric vehicle program started two years ago, making Pueblo Community College one of the first in the state to offer training on hybrid and battery-powered cars.

Through the program, students earn training certificates to get jobs in the industry, or more training if they're already certified.

It's all part of Colorado's push towards more electric vehicles on the road.

"We're all agents of change, and that's something that we're wanting to create not only with sustainable energy but also change for the future that our kids and our family members live in this community as well, and it's all about opportunity," James Cordova, chair of the Pueblo Community College Automotive Technology Program, told KRDO13.

Scholarships for classes are available through black hills energy, and any current students or post-grad students are welcome to apply.