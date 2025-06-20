THE MILITARY FAMILY: Baby Shower for military members far from support system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bringing home a baby is one of the most intimidating experiences in one's life. Doing so without friends and family nearby only magnifies the feeling.

One non-profit recognizes the need for support within the military community and fulfills that mission in tangible ways.

Operation Homefront served more than 75 new and expecting moms through the Star Spangled Babies Shower, giving them many of the necessities: diapers, bottles, wipes, onesies -- and even cribs, courtesy of Delta Airlines.

For one young couple, Faith and Isael Del Nodal, the anticipation is palpable.

"We've only been in Colorado a year now, and we don't have any friends or family nearby, so this has been super helpful to get stuff for the baby," said Faith, who is due in October. Her husband, Isael, is due to deploy in July. She says the prospect of having a newborn while her husband is gone is a lot to prepare for.

"I'm really excited, but super nervous, too."

The event is spearheaded by those who have also had to bring home a baby without family nearby.

"I have been a military spouse for over 20 years. My husband was in the Marine Corps. And I never had a baby shower with any of my children. I always had them away from home, and I know how that feels," said Bridgette Sanchez, Star Spangled Babies Program Manager.

Operation Homefront says it has provided baby supplies to more than 21,000 military new and expecting moms since 2008 for families with deployed, wounded, junior, and mid-grade service members.

