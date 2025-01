COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 6:00 p.m. Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to the 3700 block of E Pikes Peak after CSPD received a call of a robbery with a weapon.

CSPD says Officers arrived on the scene within minutes, but the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle.

No arrests were made in connection to the robbery. CSPD says the investigation is ongoing.