Adult, 2 kids fall through the ice at Quail Lake in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued an adult and two children who fell through the ice on Quail Lake.
Fire Department officials say when they arrived on the scene all three were already out of the frigid water. At 2:30 p.m. they were being evaluated for injuries.
On social media, the fire department posted a reminder about lake ice in Colorado Springs:
This is a good time to remind everyone that it is never safe to play on the ice in Colorado Springs. We do not experience consistently cold enough temperatures to ensure that the ice is thick and strong enough to be on, and falling through into the frigid water can quickly become deadly.