Colorado Springs Firefighters rescue dog stuck in Palmer Park culvert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It was a "ruff" day for one dog who got stuck while hitting the trails in Colorado Springs.

Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department say the pup got stuck in an underground culvert in Palmer Park.

It was nothing to sniff about, Colorado Springs Firefighters had to come out to make sure the fluffy adventurer got out safe.

Once he got out firefighters say there were lots of tail wags all around.