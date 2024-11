COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities says 795 homes are without power. Colorado Springs Police say they're responding to a car crash on N Academy Blvd where a truck crashed into a power pole and transformer and went into someone's backyard.

The outage happened at 3:45 p.m. and CSU says they expect it to be fixed at 7:45 p.m.

Track the outage here.

KRDO13 is sending a photographer out to the scene.