Skip to Content
Local News

Shed fire threatens house, Colorado Springs Firefighters stop spread

KRDO
By
Published 8:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs home is safe from flames after quick action from firefighters.

Colorado Springs Fire Crews were called out to Querida Drive tonight on the east side of Colorado Springs, south of Palmer Park.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a shed and a tree on fire in someone's backyard. Thankfully it was far enough away that it didn't spread.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported due to the blaze

Now fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content