Shed fire threatens house, Colorado Springs Firefighters stop spread

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs home is safe from flames after quick action from firefighters.

Colorado Springs Fire Crews were called out to Querida Drive tonight on the east side of Colorado Springs, south of Palmer Park.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a shed and a tree on fire in someone's backyard. Thankfully it was far enough away that it didn't spread.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported due to the blaze

Now fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.