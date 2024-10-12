Skip to Content
Pipe bomb found in Colorado Springs neighborhood

today at 4:37 PM
Published 4:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs neighborhood is now safe after police removed what they say is a pipe bomb on top of a car, but they say they don't know who put it there.

Colorado Springs Police Officers were called to Timber Bluff Point at 10:00 a.m. after someone reported seeing an explosive. Timber Bluff is on the city's northeast side, near Martinez Elementary School.

When officers arrived and saw the bomb, they called in the explosive ordnance disposal team who were able to remove it.

Colorado Springs Police say that was the only device found at the scene and no one was hurt.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the pipe bomb and no arrests have been made.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

