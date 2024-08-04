Volunteers clean up America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - ASEZ University student volunteers from the Church of God hosted a park and river clean-up at America the Beautiful Park.

Dozens of volunteers showed up to remove the trash from the park and Fountain Creek.

"If you clean the area where you're at, then less crime is going to be committed in that area," Michael Burns, a volunteer told KRDO 13. "We want to make a change and be the ones that clean up as much as we can."

Beyond cleaning this one park and creek, the group wants to raise awareness about how harmful plastics are to our environment and why it's so important to clean them up.

The clean-up started at 10 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.