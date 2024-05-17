The Military Family: Volunteer goes above and beyond

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Military members have one thing in common: service to country.

And, when soldier volunteers in the ranks go above and beyond they, too, are deserving of recognition.

Such was the case for hundreds of volunteers who were honored at Ft. Carson -- 555, to be exact -- who contributed 59,793 hours of service last year. All told, the volunteers saved the Mountain Post $1.75 million.

Capt. Audrey Arroyo, helping to paint an insignia on the Mountain Post

Captain Audrey Arroyo, who is a psychiatric Army nurse by trade, was honored with the Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. By day, she helps soldiers at a point of crisis; her free time is spent helping to organize events for soldiers and their families.

Growing up the daughter of missionaries in Mexico, serving others runs in her DNA.

Volunteer Award Winners at Ft. Carson

"Our entire life growing up as a child revolved around service to others: digging latrines, painting schools, picking up trash, taking food to the hospitals," said CPT Arroyo. "When you take care of the soldier and their family and view them holistically, then they are more -- they're able to do their job. This allows us to show these individuals that we care for them, we see them, it's an opportunity for them to integrate."

Whether it's parent-child dances, Easter egg hunts, Christmas toy rucks, or giving the grounds a facelift, CPT Arroyo leads by serving.

"Coming to a new installation, a new base, it's always -- it's nerve-wracking, frightening -- for a servicemember, but also for the family. I couldn't imagine living any other way."

If Ft. Carson soldiers and their families are looking for ways to connect, follow this link.