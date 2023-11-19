Skip to Content
Community gathers one year later to honor victims and survivors of Club Q shooting

today at 9:08 AM
Published 8:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the last year, Club Q has acted as a memorial, full of flowers and tributes to the five lives lost. Today, the area will be full of people remembering once again.

November 19, 2021, a shooter entered the building and shattered a sense of safety among the LGBTQ+ community.

Survivors have picked up the pieces and moved forward. On Sunday at noon, many survivors will gather alongside the Club Q owners, Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

"My heart still grieves, and I try not to cry because it's always hard to talk about this," said Mobolade. "Last Thanksgiving, I remember sitting with my family around the Thanksgiving table and thinking, gosh, the five empty chairs."

Our team will have full live coverage of the event on KRDO.com and on KRDO13 News at 5 and 10 tonight.

Chelsea Brentzel

Chelsea is the Assistant News Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

