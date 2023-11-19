Community gathers one year later to honor victims and survivors of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the last year, Club Q has acted as a memorial, full of flowers and tributes to the five lives lost. Today, the area will be full of people remembering once again.

November 19, 2021, a shooter entered the building and shattered a sense of safety among the LGBTQ+ community.

Survivors have picked up the pieces and moved forward. On Sunday at noon, many survivors will gather alongside the Club Q owners, Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

"My heart still grieves, and I try not to cry because it's always hard to talk about this," said Mobolade. "Last Thanksgiving, I remember sitting with my family around the Thanksgiving table and thinking, gosh, the five empty chairs."

