Interview with JSB Cinema on shooting a couple’s special day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – For Valentine’s Day, KRDO spoke with a pair of videographers from Pueblo who focus on capturing those magic moments for couples.

JSB Cinema - made up of married couple Sara and Jordan Borrego - offers cinematography options for couples at the beginning of their engagement right up to walking down the aisle.

Watch the full interview below:

The team has recently begun making videos for couples, like couple photoshoots but better! Take a look below:

