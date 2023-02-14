Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
Published 4:36 PM

Interview with JSB Cinema on shooting a couple’s special day

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – For Valentine’s Day, KRDO spoke with a pair of videographers from Pueblo who focus on capturing those magic moments for couples. 

JSB Cinema - made up of married couple Sara and Jordan Borrego - offers cinematography options for couples at the beginning of their engagement right up to walking down the aisle. 

Watch the full interview below:

The team has recently begun making videos for couples, like couple photoshoots but better! Take a look below:

For more information about JSB Cinema, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content