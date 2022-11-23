Local chefs host fundraiser for ‘Club Q’ shooting victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As the community moves forward healing from hate. Many local business owners are doing what they can to help the victims and their families. You can help too at a fundraiser happening Saturday, November 26 in Colorado Springs.

All of the money raised at the fundraiser will go toward The Colorado Healing fund to help those impacted by the mass shooting. The owners say this is a chance for the community to come together and bring hope to those affected.

"You know you go out to eat every day… Why not come out and know that 100 percent of what we are doing is going to be donated to the families," said Chef at Milagros Cocina Mexicana, Roberto Reyes.

Tacos and beer will be free Saturday at Lost Friend Brewery Company, to encourage people to donate what they can.

"There is nothing we can do to change what happened… as far as what people are going through but we can try to help as much as we can," added Reyes.

Reyes came up with this idea of the fundraiser after feeling the pain in Colorado Springs

"My good friend Beto reached out to me from Milagros Cocina about you know what's happening and you know he just said to me what can we do …my answer was… let's do tacos," said Fernando Trancoso, Chef, and Owner of Tepex Central Mexican Cuisine.

After a couple of phone calls from Fernando, the mini fundraiser became a bigger deal.

"It was like a domino effect. More and more people got involved," Fernando said.

Milagros Cocina Mexicana, Tepex Central Mexican Cuisine, and The Rabit Hole 719 will donate all their proceeds to the Colorado Healing fund to help the victims of the Club Q shooting. Local brewery Lost Friend will donate 25 percent of their beer sales.

"This is a huge deal, an incredibly devastating event that we can't just ignore as a community we really have to face some hard truth about who we are as a community and recognized what we can do to make this place safer for all people," said Andy France, Co-owner of Lost Friend Brewery Company.

The event will be held Saturday, 26th. It will start at 12 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.