But Air Force forced two fumbles of its own, and Brad Roberts churned out 177 rushing yards, and 3 touchdowns.

The weather made for a sloppy game, as Air Force fumbled 5 times, losing 3.

The Air Force Falcons improved to 2-0 by crushing in-state rival Colorado, 41-10, on a wet and muggy Saturday afternoon.

