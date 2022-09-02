Women of Wonder – 50 years of Title IX: Doherty’s Haleigh Washington already pursuing second gold medal

A "grizzly bear." That's how Haleigh Washington describes her training schedule.

"I think what contributes to my success and abilities, is that I'm a very avid learner," said the Doherty High School (Colorado Springs) grad.

She already has a gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

"Sometimes I'm just out of words. I just can't believe that I had that opportunity to play with those women, to be in that space," said Washington.

And she's training with the national team in Orange County right now, hoping to be on the roster for the 2024 Olympic games.

"I think my dad kind of instilled in me that there can always be more. You can always be better. So anytime that a great success, that I was so grateful for, might have happened, I was always like, 'okay, what's next? What more? What more can I strive for? What more can go for?'" said Washington.

Washington has already accomplished what few athletes have. She was a two-time state volleyball player of the year and led the Spartans to a state championship and an undefeated season (29-0) in 2012. She holds the Colorado high school record with 48 kills in a match.

She then became a star at Penn State, a three-time first-team All-American, winning a national title in 2014, before becoming a member of Team USA volleyball for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, helping the Americans win their first gold medal in the sport.

For Haleigh, who identifies as a queer black woman, her accomplishments do feel larger than herself.

"I feel very honored and blessed that I can represent this demographic and be like 'hey, I know there's the hardships. I know what you're going through. I know how hard it is to be authentically yourself. I know how hard it is to feel accepted. But despite all that, you can be so successful," she said.

"Pursuing a passion will tear you to pieces. It's one of the hardest things you're going to do, but when you get there, when you hit that, that sweet spot, you're reminded to why you sludged through the grit and the grime," said Washington.

Washington is currently prepping for the world championships in Amsterdam that start at the end of September.

This summer is the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. The law prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools, guaranteeing a level playing field for female athletics for the first time in our nation’s history.

To celebrate the anniversary, KRDO's Josh Helmuth is showcasing nine of the most remarkable female athletes to come out of southern Colorado.