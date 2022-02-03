Florence Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Florence Police Department says officers are continuing to investigate a "suspicious death" in the city limits.

Florence PD confirms the investigation started Wednesday night and surrounds the area of the 300 block of W 2nd street in Florence.

The Fremont County Coroner's Office tells KRDO an autopsy will be performed next week. The coroner's office says it cannot provide any additional information until the autopsy is complete. The victim hasn't been publicly identified yet.

Florence PD says its investigation is ongoing, and the agency is unable to release more details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.