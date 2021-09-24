State regulators: Ride operators failed to properly check seatbelt of Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) said its investigation into what led to the death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos of Colorado Springs found multiple errors by ride operators.

Estifanos died on Labor Day weekend after riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Garfield County.

CDLE says the deadly accident resulted from ride operators failing to properly utilize the passenger seatbelts on the 110-foot freefall drop ride, as well as a lack of understanding and resolution of error conditions on the control panel.

State regulators said factors that led to the operator errors were lack of procedures, inadequate training, and more than one operator taking responsibility for the ride during the ride cycle.

The Haunted Mine Drop will stay closed until regulators permit the ride for operation again, which requires addressing the factors that caused the operator error and a certificate of inspection to be submitted, according to CDLE.

This investigation did identify violations of the Colorado Amusement Rides and Device Regulations, and state regulators say enforcement action is coming.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park released this statement to 13 Investigates in response to the findings of the state's investigation.

"The owners, management and entire Glenwood Caverns family are heart-broken by the tragic accident that occurred here on September 5. There is no way we can imagine the pain of loss that the Estifanos family and their friends are experiencing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.

Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. Since opening our first ride just over 15 years ago, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has delivered more than 10 million safe and enjoyable rides.

We have been working closely with Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety and independent safety experts to review this incident. Earlier today, we received the state’s final report and will review it carefully for recommendations.

More than anything, we want the Estifanos family to know how deeply sorry we are for their loss and how committed we are to making sure it never happens again."

