I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens, CDOT still warns drivers of possible closures

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 through Glenwood Canyon early Friday morning.

Around 5:18 a.m., I-70 between Exit 87 and Exit 133 reopened after being closed due to safety concerns. CDOT closed the roadway initially out of concern of heavy rain leading to a flash flood.

According to CDOT, that area of I-70 did receive roughly three inches of rain. However, there were no mudslides or debris.

Over the last few weeks, CDOT has had to close I-70 more than a dozen times after mudslides ripped through the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

CDOT says they're monitoring that area heavily, and advise drivers to be prepared to take it slow and be prepared for possible closures.

