CDOT warns drivers heavy rains could close I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service Grand Junction issued a Flash Flood Watch for vulnerable areas like burn scars, narrow canyons, and steep terrain. This includes the Grizzly Creek burn scar area in Glenwood Canyon.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until midnight, Friday, August 20.

On Saturday, August 14, I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened in both directions after being closed due to heavy mudslides and flashfloods nearly destroying the road.

CDOT briefly closed I-70 Sunday between Rifle and Dotsero because of flash flood potential but re-opened the road a few hours later.

Now, CDOT is warning drivers of a possible closure along the roadway. CDOT crews are currently stationed at the closure points, milepost 133 and milepost 116, in preparation to close I-70 through Glenwood Canyon should a Flash Flood Warning go into effect, or it's unsafe for motorists to travel through the canyon due to heavy rain.

If a closure happens, Colorado State Patrol will sweep the area to make sure no one is in the canyon. CDOT crews will then monitor the mudslide area.

Motorists are told to be prepared for an extended closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon if there is a mudslide or there is debris that blocks the road.

As of 3 p.m., CDOT enforced a width limit between Exit 133 Dotsero and Exit 114 West Glenwood.

#I70 westbound: Width limit in effect between Exit 133 - Dotsero and Exit 114 - West Glenwood. Gross weight limit in effect. Width limit 12'0". 24 hrs/day, 7 days/week. NO OVEWEIGTH LOADS ALLOWED https://t.co/zxq0kFIsPb — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 18, 2021

To track closures, go to CDOTs website or CDOTs Twitter account.