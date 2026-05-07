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Tracking frigid start before warm & dry weather returns!

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Published 4:16 AM

TODAY: It's a frigid wakeup Thursday with early morning temps in the 20s and 30s, but we rebound nicely with highs in the 60s and 70s. We have the chance for a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two this evening, but we stay mostly dry.

EXTENDED: We stay warm and mostly dry through Saturday with a few more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Saturday could be a bit breezy before a slight drop in temps Sunday and a higher chance for afternoon precip. Then we warm up well above average - we could hit the 90s in some areas by Tuesday next week!

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Julia Donovan

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