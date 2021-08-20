Colorado Springs women safe after evacuating from Afghanistan crisis

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Salma Kazemi and her mother have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the U.S. government, according to Congressman Doug Lamborn's office.

The pair were stranded for days hiding out from the Taliban after the Islamic extremist group took control of the capital city of Kabul.

Kazemi and her mother went to Afghanistan in early August to visit family. Lamborn's office tells KRDO that the women were rescued and are safe. They are expected to return home soon to Colorado Springs.

Lamborn's office released a statement after helping connect the Kazemi family with the State Department to help bring them back home.

"My office has been working around the clock with numerous individuals trying to secure safe passage for those the Biden Administration recklessly left behind. However, due to the ongoing security concerns in Afghanistan, we will not be releasing any specific individuals or instances in order to protect the safety of Americans and SIVs. If you're an American stranded in Afghanistan or know someone who is, please contact my office immediately at (719)-520-0055 or go to my website. There is still much to do to ensure that Americans in Afghanistan and SIVs who have assisted us are relocated safely. We will do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out." Rep. Doug Lamborn

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.