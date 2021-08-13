Storm Drain Art Project aims to keep Colorado Springs waterways clean

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new art installation aims to educate the public about keeping trash out of gutters and storm ditches.

Local artists, ages 18 and older, or high school seniors were invited to create a graphic or illustrated design that reflects the themes "Keep It Clean We're All Downstream" or "Only Rain Down the Drain."

One of the winning designs was by a student at Goodwill of Colorado Possibilities.

Erik Y's mural is titled "Possibilities." The city says the installation is Erik's interpretation of peace, nature, friendship, and a call to action to keep waterways clean.

The message on the art says, "Only rain down the drain. Don't throw your trash where you please."

Erik, diagnosed with autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities, has been an active member of the Possibilities City Council for more than three years. He was asked to draw his interpretation of the project.

Once completed, through a partnership between the City and Goodwill Industries, Erik's artwork was enlarged and fabricated into a removable vinyl seal.

Erik described his piece saying it's "about us as people, our program, and about my friends here that I love. Possibilities is important to me - this is where I belong."

For more information on the Storm Drain Art Project, and to see the other artists, click here.