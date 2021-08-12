Skip to Content
It’s a boy! Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces gender of baby hippo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the gender of their baby hippo on Thursday.

The announcement came through a watermelon provided by Water's Edge: Africa Lead Keeper Philip. The calf's father, 18-year-old Biko, chomped down on the fruit and revealed animal-safe blue food coloring.

The calf was the first baby hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years. On July 21, CMZoo announced their 28-year-old hippo Zambezi gave birth.

Learn more about the hippos at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo here.

