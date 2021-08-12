It’s a boy! Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces gender of baby hippo

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the gender of their baby hippo on Thursday.

The announcement came through a watermelon provided by Water's Edge: Africa Lead Keeper Philip. The calf's father, 18-year-old Biko, chomped down on the fruit and revealed animal-safe blue food coloring.

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has arrived for the baby hippo sex reveal! The commissary team at #CMZoo prepared a special treat for the 18-year-old hippo; a watermelon with the insides dyed to match the sex of the baby. What color will it be? Watch for the 'smashing' reveal! pic.twitter.com/wJ5yVmGhQP — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) August 12, 2021

The calf was the first baby hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years. On July 21, CMZoo announced their 28-year-old hippo Zambezi gave birth.

