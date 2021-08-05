Colorado Springs Police: 2 children found after being taken by mother

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police provided an update Thursday to a missing and endangered children case.

On Wednesday, 10-year-old Alexis Jordan and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were reported missing. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation believed they were with 41-year-old Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by the last name Jordan.

According to police, Kirkbride had violated a custody order by leaving with Alexis during a supervised visit with the Department of Human Services. DHS had custody of the 10-year-old.

At 6 p.m., police found Kirkbride in the area of Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard. Officers took Kirkbride into custody and they transported her to a hospital for medical clearance.

Kirkbride was then taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the charge of Violation of Custody Order, a class 5 felony. She also has several other unrelated warrants.

In addition to the pre-teen, Kirkbride provided officers with the location of the 1-year-old child, who was found by Sand Creek Patrol officers. DHS now has custody of both children.

Police say this is an active investigation.