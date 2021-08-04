Search for 2 children last seen in Eastern Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for two missing and endangered children last seen in Colorado Springs.

According to CBI, 10-year-old Alexis Jordan and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Spotted Tail Dr.

CBI believes they're with Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by the last name Jordan.

Alexis was wearing an army green t-shirt, a pink tank top, and black leggings. She has brown eyes, black hair, 5'6, and 180 lbs. Amari is a boy, with brown eyes and brown hair. Both children are Black.

Alexis Jordan

Amari Jordan

Stacie is 41, with blonde hair, blue eyes, white, 5'5, and 195 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Kum and Go hooded sweatshirt and grey leopard print pants.

Stacie Kirkbride

CBI says they could be traveling in a 2005 gray Saturn Vue with a white front driver panel and Colorado license plate BVH846.

If you see them, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.