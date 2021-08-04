Search for 2 children last seen in Eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for two missing and endangered children last seen in Colorado Springs.
According to CBI, 10-year-old Alexis Jordan and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Spotted Tail Dr.
CBI believes they're with Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by the last name Jordan.
Alexis was wearing an army green t-shirt, a pink tank top, and black leggings. She has brown eyes, black hair, 5'6, and 180 lbs. Amari is a boy, with brown eyes and brown hair. Both children are Black.
Stacie is 41, with blonde hair, blue eyes, white, 5'5, and 195 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Kum and Go hooded sweatshirt and grey leopard print pants.
CBI says they could be traveling in a 2005 gray Saturn Vue with a white front driver panel and Colorado license plate BVH846.
If you see them, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.
