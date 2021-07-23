Day 4 without running water in Colorado City, officials unsure of when issue will be resolved

Local News

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the fourth day without running water, Colorado City residents received a mobile public safety alert warning of an imminent threat from a shortage of water.

Tuesday, while repairs were being made at the water treatment facility in Colorado City, a powerline was accidentally cut, resulting in internet problems.

Since then, access to water has been limited to Colorado City residents. For some, there's no access at all.

"The last two days the pipes have been totally dry. When we noticed the volume of water decreasing, we started filling up the tubs and basins," said Brenda Mason, a Colorado City resident.

In a statement to residents, the Colorado City Metro Water District said tanks were low and to conserve water. Friday, Colorado City Metropolitan District echoed that sentiment in an emergency water conservation order.

WHEREAS, the Colorado City Metropolitan District suffered or there is an imminent threat that Colorado City will suffer from an immediate shortage in its supply of water which threatens the health, welfare, and safety of the inhabitants and visitors of the city and which requires immediate action. And NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED there is hereby declared an emergency Water Conservation Order. All outdoor watering is prohibited until future notice. Enforcement will be per Rules and Regulations Board Chairperson, Neil Elliot

Colorado City Metropolitan District

In addition to the statement, a flyer was distributed door-to-door laying out the water restrictions and was is prohibited. Click here to view the flyer.

Thanks to funding from Pueblo County, the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center sent a portable shower trailer for residents in need. The mobile shower unit has three showers, all fitted with running hot water, as well as an area to use the restroom.

As of Friday, Colorado City residents that live at elevations closer to the water tanks are completely without water, while some lower elevation areas continue to have access to water. That's where the trailer was stationed.

The shower trailer will be back in Colorado City Saturday and Sunday at the community swimming pool.

For now, Metro Water District says there is not a timetable for when the tanks will return to running water capacity.

A special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Colorado City Metropolitan District is set to happen Saturday at 6 p.m. The one agenda item is to discuss the emergency water conservation.