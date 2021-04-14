Deadly crash closes Highway 24

Local News

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol closed Highway 24 in both directions Wednesday night after a deadly crash.

The fatal crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 24 near the intersection with Curtis Road.

According to State Patrol, a 1997 Acura Sedan collided with a 1999 Dodge Pickup.

One driver died at the scene.

The other driver was airlifted to Penrose Hospital while a passenger went to Memorial Central.

It's unclear which driver was at fault.

State patrol says the highway is expected to be shut down for an extended period.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.