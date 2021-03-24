Some local nursing homes slow to implement new state guidance allowing close contact visits

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Just this week, the state health department released updated guidance allowing vaccinated residents to have close contact with visitors as long as both parties wear masks.

KRDO Newschannel 13 called around to a dozen nursing homes in Colorado Springs. Very few could answer whether or not they’d be implementing the state’s new, loosened restrictions.

Of the couple that did answer, a receptionist at Bear Creek Senior Living told KRDO residents are not allowed to touch loved ones yet. However, Life Care Center of Colorado Springs said it knew about the updated policy and is working to notify residents and their families of the big change.

“If I could hold her hand and touch her, that would make it so much better,” said Jerry Parker, whose wife lives at Namaste.

They’ve been married for 66 years. Other than the two years Parker spent in the United States Navy, the past nine months are the longest he’s gone without holding his wife.

Watch KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10:00 to hear heartbreaking accounts of loved ones ready for isolation to end.