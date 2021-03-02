Tennessee man accused of kidnapping daughter could be in Colorado

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement investigators from Tennessee have been tracking a man accused of kidnapping his daughter in 2019, and he was reportedly seen in Pueblo last month.

According to the 11th Judicial District's Office in Tennessee, John Oliver Westbrook took his daughter in October 2019 along with her dogs. Authorities say his daughter, 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook, is being held against her will and can't communicate with the outside world.

Investigators said in a statement released Tuesday that Daphne was seen in the Denver area in November 2020, and that John had spent several weeks in the Pueblo area last month.

According to the statement from the 11th Judicial District's Office, investigators believe Westbrook occasionally takes Daphne to ride horses, so they're appealing to the horsing community to stay alert. Westbrook is reportedly an IT expert who is communicating in a way that is "almost impossible to trace."

Westbrook is believed to be earning money by contracting with small businesses to do IT work, according to investigators.

If you have information or see Daphne or her father, call investigators at 1-423-209-7415.