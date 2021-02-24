Colorado restaurants wait for answers on staying open later

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Governor Polis issued an Executive Order announcing that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) could extend closing times for restaurants in each county, but restaurants are left to wait on answers from CDPHE.

KRDO reached out to several local restaurants, they all told our crews that they don't know what this means for them. One restaurant told us they called both CDPHE and the Liquor and Tobacco Enforcement Division trying to find out if they could stay open later.

Each restaurant told us that before the pandemic, they made a good portion of their revenue from those late-night hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, last call hours have fluctuated as COVID-19 cases have risen and fallen.

KRDO reached out to CDPHE and is waiting to hear back. We'll bring you everything we know tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on KRDO News Channel 13.