Governor Polis updates ‘Safer at Home’ order, extending ‘Last Call’ for some counties

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis amended and extended his statewide mandatory Safer at Home Executive Order, which limits the size of social gatherings and requirements for social distancing.

On Sunday, in response to Coronavirus numbers, Governor Polis amended the current executive order, extending it to include a less restrictive sliding scale "last call order" for bars and restaurants in certain Colorado counties, according to where they are on the COVID-19 dial.

Last call is 12 a.m. in Level 1 on the dial, 11 p.m. in Level 2, and 10 p.m. in Level 3. Counties in Protect Our Neighbors may opt-out and establish a local last call time, as long as it does not exceed 2 a.m.

The Governor also extended an Executive Order allowing voluntary or elective surgeries and procedures to proceed under certain conditions.