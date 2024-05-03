Skip to Content
Windy & warm with showers

Winds today
TONIGHT: Some isolated thunderstorms could still develop across the plains throughout the evening. Gusty winds will continue in some areas (especially across the southeastern plains) as temperatures cool to the mid 30s and 40s along and east of I-25 overnight.

WEEKEND: You can expect around a ten degree temperature drop Saturday with widespread afternoon and evening showers as some moisture lingers from the passing cold front. Sunday will be warmer but cloudy and windy with more PM showers, before our next system takes over the region Monday bringing us more unsettled weather.

