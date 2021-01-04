Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in south Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say a 67-year-old man who was hit by a pickup truck while walking across S. Nevada Avenue in early December has died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Dec. 9 near S. Nevada Ave. and the Interstate 25 overpass. Police say William C. James of Colorado Springs was trying to cross the street when he stepped in front of a pickup truck going south.

James was taken to the hospital but died on Jan. 3, according to Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD says James wasn't in a designated crosswalk. No charges have been filed against the driver, but police say the investigation is still ongoing.