Southbound Nevada closed due to serious auto-pedestrian crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police ask drivers to avoid South Nevada Avenue between Las Vegas Street and I-25. Officers say the road is closed for several hours due to a serious auto-pedestrian traffic crash.

CSPD say Tejon Street is a southbound detour for the area.

No word on the extent of injuries or the cause of the accident. This is an ongoing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.