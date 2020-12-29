On the Lookout: Foursome robs Pueblo convenience store

Local News

Colo. (KRDO)-- It was nearly 10:30 p.m. Monday, December 21st when four men burst into the Alta Convenience Store at 2102 N. Norwood Ave. in Pueblo. Police say they stole cash -- along with several items -- from the store.

Two of the criminals had handguns and held up customers and the clerk, while the other two grabbed a case of phone chargers, a case of sexual enhancement pills, and a case of vape pens.

The main suspect yelled, "You already know! We are robbing you!" while pointing the gun at the clerk.

Pueblo police told KRDO, the suspects' getaway car might be a black Toyota Camry with Colorado temporary tags.

If you know anything about the crime, or the criminals, you're asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators are trying to track down two suspects who stole a Predator easy-start generator, from Mountain Springs Church. The generator was inside a trailer that was parked on the church property.

The crime occurred December 15, 2020, shortly after midnight.

The getaway vehicle is described as a small, light-colored sedan with damage to the front driver's side panel.

Have you seen this motor home?

A Colorado Springs man says it was stolen from his fenced backyard near Uintah Street and Mesa Road, December 21.

The RV is a 2005 Dodge Sprinter van, with a Freightliner Vista Cruiser camper conversion. It has a Colorado license plate: 747-RKU.

If you have information about the crime, or where the RV may be located, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.