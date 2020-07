Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in locating Mariah Vigil and her 2014 black Kia Soul. It has the Colorado temporary tag 2077073.

She is described as a 22-year-old, white female, 5’3”, approximately 120 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

Pueblo Police ask you to contact Detective Gustin at (719) 240-1341 if you have any information.