Eight years after devastating fire, Flying W Ranch set to reopen next weekend

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eight years after it was destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire, Flying W Ranch is set to rise from the ashes in one week.

The iconic piece of southern Colorado history originally planned to reopen at the end of May, and then June, but COVID-19 pushed those plans back to Friday, July 10.

Only two original buildings remained standing after the fire. General Manager Aaron Winter tells KRDO some pieces of the past will look different to comply with modern building codes.

Donkeys, oxen and rug weaving are a few of the new attractions visitors will see at the ranch.

General admission tickets are on sale for $50, which includes dinner, a show and a gift. Discounts are offered for military, seniors and children.