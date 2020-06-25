Two Colorado Springs pools open Friday with new capacity and cleaning protocols

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Wilson Ranch and Monument Valley pools are scheduled to open Friday, June 26, with capacity limitations and new cleaning measures.

The two pools will be open for both lap swim and public swim Friday. According to the city, capacity will be capped on a first-come, first-serve basis.

KRDO is meeting with YMCA officials, who operate the pools opening Friday, to find out the maximum capacity.

Some city pools have already opened in Colorado Springs. The Deerfield Hills Spray Ground at Deerfield Hills Park opened June 19. The Water Hole at Venezia Park will opened June 24.

The city hopes to have the Uncle Wilber Fountain at Acacia Park operating by July 4.