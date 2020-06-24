Viral TikTok of 8-month-old Colorado Springs boy tossed into pool causes controversy

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs mom says she’s getting death threats after a video of a local swim instructor tossing her baby into a pool went viral.

It’s gotten at least 50 million views on TikTok where it was originally posted, and at least 20 million more on Twitter.

Sometimes you gotta Gronk spike your baby into the pool to see what they’re made of @PodfathersShow pic.twitter.com/9dZ6aASX3w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 21, 2020

It sparked controversy about whether the practice is safe for young kids. Little Fins Swim School instructor Jillian Armstrong tells KRDO it’s meant to teach kids what to do in case they fall into water.

Armstrong says it’s not a lesson taught on kids’ first day, adding that children are left underwater for a maximum of 3-5 seconds before an instructor intervenes. Instructors are taught to ask for parent permission before throwing kids into the pool.

The swim school says it’s received hate mail, but also calls from people wanting to enroll their children in classes.

KRDO is meeting with Krysta Meyer, the mom of the 8-month-old boy seen in the video, to hear her perspective. Watch tonight for the full story.