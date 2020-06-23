City Council approves citizens police accountability board with 8-1 vote

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday afternoon to create a new citizen advisory board that could help improve police accountability.

The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission was approved on an 8-1 vote, with Yolanda Avila being the sole council member voting no.

The citizens advisory committee would be tasked with bringing policy recommendations to City Council, the Mayor and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Council announced it's taking applications for volunteers to serve on the committee, after deciding it would allow council members to appoint people.

The ordinance calls for eleven members with diverse racial and economic backgrounds who will serve a maximum of two to three-year terms. It says the board will serve "to share the concerns and needs of both citizens and the police department," and "provide feedback to the Council with policy recommendations.