Businesses react to stay-at-home order extension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People are asking for clarification after Governor Jared Polis extended his stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks during an address to the state Monday evening.

The governor originally said his stay-at-home order, which urges people not travel except for essential activity and mandates all non-essential businesses to close, ended April 11.

Polis extended that order to April 26, saying he could shorten or lengthen that timeline depending on what happens with COVID-19 statistics before then.

This extension does not affect restaurants, bars, event venues, casinos, salons and tattoo parlors, which had already been mandated by a previous order to stay closed until April 30.

We reached out to the businesses the new extension does affect to see how they plan to manage an extra two weeks.

