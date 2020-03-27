Manitou Springs dog delivers groceries to neighbor in need amidst stay-at-home order

Local News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A precious pup is doing his part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by delivering groceries to a neighbor in need.

Renee Hellman has COPD and other medical conditions that make her a prime target for the virus. So her neighbor, Karen Evelth, came up with a solution.

"Karen's a great neighbor, she watches out for me," said Renee.

Karen trained her dog Sundance - also known as Sunny - to fetch Renee's grocery list everyday. Then every night, he brings the groceries over to her front door.

"He's a hero for sure," said Karen.

It all started with a test try, but it quickly became clear Sunny wanted to help.

"He just did it, all of a sudden, and he was here, and that's my job, and I'm gonna do it - so it was wonderful," Renee told us.

"She could not believe it, she always runs to the window to see that 'oh my God I can't believe he did it again, and again, and again,'" Karen laughed.

Of course, there's something in it for him too.

"He does get his treats, he's motivated by those for sure. But he's really special to me, and I'd be lost without him because he helps me so much, so I wanted him to help other people. That's exactly what he did," said Karen. "I’m pretty proud."

Karen says her dog has been doing this for a few weeks now, and they'll keep it going as long as they have to.

"We have to have something fun in our lives, and this is definitely fun," said Renee.

Karen and Renee both say this goes to show, it's not only only humans who can help during this tragic time of need, maybe your pets can too.