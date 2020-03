Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Space Foundation has postponed the upcoming Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

The symposium was originally scheduled for March 30 - April 2. However, according to a press release, the Space Foundation says it's still working with local leaders and with the Broadmoor to set another date.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO Newschannel 13 for the latest information.