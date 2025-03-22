Skip to Content
Pre-evacuation order lifted for parts of Teller County, Sheriff’s Office says fire 100% contained

today at 8:12 PM
Published 8:06 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -

UPDATE: The Teller County Sheriff's Office says the wildfire is 100% contained and the pre-evacuation order has been lifted.

Original article: The Teller County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation order for Lakeview, and Forest Heights because of a wildfire near County Road 11 and Wright Reservoir.

More information can be found on the Teller County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell

