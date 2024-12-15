Colorado Springs firefighters respond to apartment fire, two people sent to hospital

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent two engines and two trucks out to fight a kitchen fire in the top unit of an apartment building on Strawberry Field Grove.

Firefighters say they saw heavy smoke coming from the top apartment when they arrived on the scene.

Two people who were inside the apartment when the fire was blazing were sent to the hospital for treatment. One person with severe burns and the other with smoke inhalation

The fire department tells KRDO13 the fire was contained to the kitchen and the hazmat team responded as a precaution.

Investigators are now arriving on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

